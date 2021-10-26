Last Updated:

Orlando Bloom Pens Sweet B'day Note For Katy Perry; 'I'll Celebrate You Today & Everyday'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orlando Bloom penned a birthday note for his lady love Katy Perry, stating that he will celebrate her 'today and everyday'.

As Katy Perry turned a year older on October 25, fiance Orlando Bloom paid a loving tribute to the singer on her special day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bloom uploaded a glimpse from Katy's birthday bash and noted that he would celebrate her "today and every day". The adorable candid snap showcased Katy donning a 'birthday girl' headband as Bloom looks at her endearingly. 

Katy and Bloom, who first sparked dating rumours in 2016, got engaged after Bloom popped the question during Valentine's Day in 2019. The couple also announced the birth of daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020. 

Orlando Bloom pens birthday note for Katy Perry 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 26, Bloom uploaded a loved up picture of the couple as they clocked Katy's 37th birthday. Katy can be seen gushing as Bloom looks on. The duo's celebration is also aided by a plate full of varied desserts and drinks. For the caption, the  44-year-old actor wrote," We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and every day. I love you" along with a string of red heart emoticons. Take a look. 

The duo's relationship timeline has been quite tumultuous. After their first meeting at the Golden Globes after-party in 2016, the duo started dating, only to call it quits in February 2017. However, they reconciled the following year post which the Lord of the Rings actor proposed to Katy. The singer gives occasional peeks into the couple's getaways and fun-filled times on her Instagram handle. 

She recently shared a string of photos from one of her escapades with Bloom, as they cosied up while strutting down the street. Captioning it, she wrote, "August was a week ago but I’m Latey Perry so idc". In another interview, Katy had also gushed about her relationship with Bloom and described their 'solid' bond. 

On the other hand, Katy was also spotted clocking in her 37th on sets of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Perry, who appeared on the show as the guest host was seen alongside American Idol judge Luke Bryan as well as a former contestant on the show, Michael J. Woodard. 

