Katy Perry Appears As Guest Host On Ellen DeGeneres Show, Celebrates B'day With Luke Bryan

On Katy Perry’s thirty-seventh birthday today, October 25, the pop icon was seen clocking in the celebrations on sets of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Perry, who appeared on the show as the guest host, indulged in a monologue as well as a birthday celebration segment alongside Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The Teenage Dream singer looked stunning in a beige coloured leather outfit with matching heels.

As per Headline Planet reports, Katy further welcomed a couple of guests who are associated with the singing reality show American Idol, including fellow judge Luke Bryan as well as a former contestant Michael J. Woodard. While Luke dropped in for an interview with Perry, Michael took to the stage for a performance.

Katy Perry celebrates birthday on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ahead of its premiere, stills from the shoot have been making rounds on the internet, showcasing Katy addressing the audience on the show's Monday episode. Clad in a leather-textured one-piece outfit, the 37-year-old star can be seen bursting into fits of laughter with Luke Bryan, who looks dapper in a brown leather jacket and denim. The set's backdrop has a pink theme, with "Happy Birthday Katy" written all over in bold letters. One can also see several cakes, each spelling out the alphabets in the singer's name decorated nicely as she poses with them. Take a look.

The pop icon, who rose to international fame more than a decade ago with her second album One of the Boys, has sold over 18 million albums and 125 million singles worldwide, as per Hello magazine reports. After sparking dating rumours with Hollywood heartthrob Orlando Bloom back in 2016, the duo announced the birth of daughter Daisy Dove last year. Katy also gives occasional glimpses of the family's getaways and fun-filled times on her Instagram handle.

She recently shared a string of photos from one of her escapades with Bloom, as they enjoyed their frolicking times while strutting down the busy streets. Captioning it, she wrote, "August was a week ago but I’m Latey Perry so idc". In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Perry also revealed that their daughter has started conversing, and is being taught both English and Spanish dialects.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PERRYSPOP)