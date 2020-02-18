Orlando Bloom's New Tattoo Misspells His Son's Name In Morse Code, Artist Reacts

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has fallen victim to a tattoo fail that came to light after he posted a photo of his new ink on Instagram. According to the news agency, the out of the box tattoo on Bloom's forearm was supposed to spell the name of his son Flynn in the morse code, including date and time of birth.

The caption of the picture said, "New #tattoo can you guess who?" Sadly enough, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor got his son's name misspelled, as pointed out by a follower who commented, "If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake.". The symbols instead spelled the letters F-R-Y-N-N due to a single missing dot. However, Bloom's tattoo artist took the gaffle like a true sport and publicly accepted his mistake on Instagram, reported a news agency.

Unfortunately, the sweet gesture was quickly overshadowed by the fact that the tattoo spells out "Frynn" instead of "Flynn" in Morse code. Thankfully, it appears the minor error will soon become a thing of the past. On Bercsenyi's personal Instagram, the tattoo artist admitted, "yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed" along with a smiley emoji.

Bloom shares Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who has since welcomed another son Myles with her husband, CEO Evan Spiegel. As for the actor, he's about to walk down the aisle with fiance Katy Perry.

