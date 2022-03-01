Oscar Isaac Reveals He Is Excited For 'Moon Knight'; Says 'I Put Everything Into It'

Oscar Isaac is all set to make his MCU debut with the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. The actor will play the role of Marc Spector and his alter ego in the upcoming series. Moon Knight will mark the fifth series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Hawkeye, which was released by the end f last year. As Moon Knight will mark Oscar Isaac's second attempt in a superhero project after 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, the actor is extremely excited about it. He also revealed he has put his everything into the upcoming series.

As per a report by Screenrant, Oscar Isaac talked about Moon Knight at the Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony. The actor was one of the presenters at the award ceremony and was stopped on the red carpet for some questions about the upcoming show. Isaac had a chat with Extra during the award show and revealed it was his first time at the award show and he got a chance to promote his series. He further mentioned he is excited for the series as it means a great deal to him.

The actor said, "It comes out March 30th on Disney+. I'm so excited, it's turned out to be like my baby. I put everything into it. I home it blows people's minds as much as I think it will."

Moon Knight trailer

The upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight will see Marc Spector, a complex vigilante, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The upcoming series will focus on his different identity as he calls himself Steven Grant in the trailer.

The trailer begins with Spector having difficulty in differentiating between a dream and reality. The trailer further introduces Ethan Hawke as the antagonist Arthur Harrow, who is followed by a large group of people. He also tells Spector "There's chaos in you." Spector then decides to go to Egypt to find answers to his queries. At last, he is seen turning into Moon Knight. He brutally beats a man as he reveals his avatar for the first time. The trailer hinted at the dark side of the Marvel superhero. here is the show's trailer.

Image: AP