Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Trailer Out: Watch Marc Spector Turn Into The Fierce Moon Knight

Marvel Studios is all set to welcome its new superhero Moon Knight in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moon Knight will mark the fifth series of Marvel Studios as the previous ones were WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. While fans were extremely excited to see the trailer of Moon Knight, the makers recently unveiled it during the NFL playoffs.

The trailer began with Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, a complex vigilante, suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. He could be seen mentioning how he cannot differentiate if he is awake or watching a dream. He also calls himself Steven and is stunned when someone addresses him as Marc.

The trailer further introduces Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, the lead antagonist, who has a large group of people following and hailing him. He tells Spector, "There's chaos in you." The trailer further sees Spector finding himself in unusual situations as he finally goes to Egypt. It hinted at how the series is set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. The spectral heroes' multiple identities are also thrust into a deadly war of gods. In the end, Spector finally turns into Moon Knight as he shouts in the middle of a road. He then brutally beats a man as he reveals his avatar for the first time. Watch the Moon Knight trailer below.

More about Moon Knight aka Marc Spector

Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent, who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. He later becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. Moon Knight is one of the most fierce superheroes of Marvel. As he suffers from a dissociative identity disorder,, he takes much time to take the avatar of the Moon Knight.

Ahead of the trailer, Marvel Studios dropped a much intriguing poster of Moon Knight. The poster saw a hand wrapped in bandaids, holding on to a crescent moon. Sharing the poster, Marvel Studios' wrote, "Check out the all-new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus." The poster also fueled the excitement among fans.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios