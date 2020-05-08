Oscar-nominated Projects Will Not Be Eligible To Participate In Emmy Awards From 2021

The Television Academy has recently announced that from now on, Oscar-nominated projects will no longer be eligible to compete for Emmy Awards. This rule will be applicable from the beginning of 2021. This rule was released just days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a new statement saying that some films from streaming sites will be eligible for the 2021 Oscar Awards.

The makers want to make sure that the new rules will be followed for the selection process of the Emmy Awards which is going to take place on February 28, 2021. This rule was introduced as it is common to see the overlap of accolades for non-fiction projects, such as documentaries. Read more to know about the new rules set by the board of the Emmy Awards.

National Academy to Produce "Virtual" Ceremonies for 2020 Emmy® Awards



READ MORE: https://t.co/2jMg04xYlt pic.twitter.com/rwLdDBEiwo — The Emmys (@TheEmmys) April 29, 2020

The TV Academy noted these changes, which followed AMPAS' coronavirus-inspired move that allows films to compete without theatrical distribution. They released a statement, "The Television Academy supports the recent decision from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow feature films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but made available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete at the 2021 Oscars”. They also stated that, "Further, the Television Academy ruled in March that effective in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmys competition".

2020 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan for Little Women

Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, for Judy

Best Supporting actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Cliff Booth

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Fred Rogers

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes as Pope Benedict XVI

Al Pacino – The Irishman as Jimmy Hoffa

Joe Pesci – The Irishman as Russell Bufalino

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story as Nora Fanshaw

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell as Barbara "Bobi" Jewell

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler

Florence Pugh – Little Women as Amy March

Margot Robbie – Bombshell as Kayla Pospisil

