Oscar-nominated Projects Will Not Be Eligible To Participate In Emmy Awards From 2021

Quick links:
The Television Academy has recently announced that from now on, Oscar-nominated projects will no longer be eligible to compete for Emmy Awards. This rule will be applicable from the beginning of 2021. This rule was released just days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a new statement saying that some films from streaming sites will be eligible for the 2021 Oscar Awards.
The makers want to make sure that the new rules will be followed for the selection process of the Emmy Awards which is going to take place on February 28, 2021. This rule was introduced as it is common to see the overlap of accolades for non-fiction projects, such as documentaries. Read more to know about the new rules set by the board of the Emmy Awards.
Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Donates Her Oscars 2000 Gown For Coronavirus Relief Fund
Also Read | Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated Film 'Little Women' On Amazon Prime India
National Academy to Produce "Virtual" Ceremonies for 2020 Emmy® Awards— The Emmys (@TheEmmys) April 29, 2020
READ MORE: https://t.co/2jMg04xYlt pic.twitter.com/rwLdDBEiwo
The TV Academy noted these changes, which followed AMPAS' coronavirus-inspired move that allows films to compete without theatrical distribution. They released a statement, "The Television Academy supports the recent decision from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow feature films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but made available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete at the 2021 Oscars”. They also stated that, "Further, the Television Academy ruled in March that effective in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmys competition".
Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Taught Fans THESE Important Career Lessons In His Oscar Speech
Also Read | Remember When Irrfan Khan Made India Proud At Oscars For 'Slumdog Millionaire'
Also Read | Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary: Son Sandip Ray Opens Up About His Father's Oscar Win
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.