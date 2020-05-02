Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary: Son Sandip Ray Opens Up About His Father's Oscar Win

Satyajit Ray is widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in world cinema. He was the first Indian filmmaker to receive an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, which happened back in 1992. He died on April 23, 1992, at the age of 70. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, read on to know more about what his son Sandip Ray has to say about him and the time when he was awarded an honorary Oscar:

Sandip Ray on his father Satyajit Ray's last moments

According to reports, Sandip Ray spoke about the time when his father received the award for his contribution to world cinema. Sandip Ray stated that it was an ‘unfortunate timing’ and stated that his father accepted the award when he was on his hospital bed. It was the best achievement for the veteran filmmaker, according to him.

Ray was slipping in and out of consciousness, and it was an unfortunate timing. He could barely be in his senses. One day, when he was slightly better, his doctor suggested that they rush the team that was already in the city. He was in ICU so they had to do it very quietly and they kept a low profile while doing so, successfully managing to elude the media. Ray accepted the award graciously and called it the best achievement of his career.

Satyajit Ray, reportedly, had grown up watching American films and he had admitted that he learned the craft through these films. Soon after receiving the award, he had slipped into a coma and was not able to read the telegrams that were sent to him by Billy Wilder and Audrey Hepburn to congratulate him.

