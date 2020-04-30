Remember When Irrfan Khan Made India Proud At Oscars For 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved stars of all time. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe are sending in condolences to Irrfan Khan's family and are praying for his soul.

Irrfan Khan, who is predominantly known for his magnanimous contribution to the Hindi cinema, has also impressed masses with some of his remarkable work in Hollywood films too. Here's a throwback to Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor's proud moment at the Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire. Check out what the late legendary actor had to say.

When Irrfan made India proud at Oscars

In an old video on the internet, Irrfan Khan looks all happy as he graced the 2009 Oscar’s red carpet for his film Slumdog Millionaire with Anil Kapoor and Dev Patel. In the video, he was asked about his experience to be at the carpet of Oscars and also his views about how many awards the film would bag. Here's what he said.

In the clip, Irrfan Khan is seen expressing to the news portal that he is hoping Slumdog Millionaire will receive 4-5 awards. Khan also said that he is feeling is fantastic. When asked about A.R. Rahman, Irrfan stated that he thinks the latter should win. Furthermore, Irrfan Khan also exclaimed that the success of Slumdog Millionaire across the globe, including praises from British and Europeans, will inspire the collaboration between Hollywood and the Hindi cinema.

In his marvellous career, Irrfan Khan has given the industry a slew of commendable movies that fans will remember for a lifetime. Even though he was diagnosed with a rare disease two years ago, the actor did not give up on fighting it. His indelible on-screen performances will be etched in the history of cinema and in the hearts of masses forever, his last being Angrezi Medium, in which he essayed the character of Champak Bansal. For the unversed, Slumdog Millionaire went on to win seven Oscars at the world-wide prestigious event, making India proud. Check out their winning moment here:

