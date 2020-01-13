Oscar Nominations 2020: 'Frozen 2' Not In 'Animated Feature', See Full List Here

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony have been declared on January 13 and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has led the nominations with 11.

Netizens were ,however, divided over the films competing for the 'Animated Feature nominees'. They are:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

While most people were seen 'shocked' for not seeing Frozen 2 in the list and appreciated its animation, others believed that 'it was not meant to be there'. Klaus created by Spanish animator Sergio Pablos has already managed to reach the top rank when it comes to people’s list of Christmas movies, and netizens were also seen supporting Netflix’s first-ever animated feature.

Frozen 2 theatrically released on November 22, 2019, and broke all the box office records. The first instalment of the movie released in the year 2013 and the Indian audiences was very excited for Frozen 2 because it was Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's first collaboration.

Netizens left divided

Klaus drew most support but Frozen 2 fans left shattered.

WHERE THE HELL IS "FROZEN 2" ????? AND WHAT THE HELL IS "MISSING LINK" DOING HERE ???? #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Q8YjV48ypT — John (@LeHuyJohn) January 13, 2020

No Frozen II! The Academy is out of their minds!!!! pic.twitter.com/Xnq6jBcM7h — manuel_grau1984 (@grau1984) January 13, 2020

WHERE'S FROZEN 2 ?!?!?? — 𝐊𝐚𝐑𝐢𝐧 NEED BLOOM*IZ 🌸 (@riiverdale) January 13, 2020

Theres a category for visual effects...Endgame was nominated. Animated Feature showcasing animation which is why Frozen 2 should've 100% been nominated — Gage (@GageMinard) January 13, 2020

FROZen 2 DESERVE — harv⁷ (@taecins) January 13, 2020

KLAUS YEAAAAAAH — Tarkus Bucciarati, felizmente casado con Bruno🇦🇶 (@TarkusMaxiBoom) January 13, 2020

KLAUS GANG RISE UP pic.twitter.com/ADnTmknZOJ — Marvel Marxist (@_Babymomo_) January 13, 2020

No Frozen 2 or The Lion King? Good! I hope Klaus takes it! — Tanooki Joe™️ (@TanookiKuribo) January 13, 2020

