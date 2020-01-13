Oscar Nominations 2020: 'Joker', 'The Irishman','Marriage Story' Dominate, Full List Here

The nominations for the Oscar Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards for artists across the globe, have been announced from Beverly Hills, California. Film industries and movie lovers from across the world have been looking forward to the list of shortlisted artists and their works that will be in the race for the most coveted Academy Awards this year. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 8 PM EST.

Here is the full list of final nominees for the Oscars 2020:

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Direction

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best Cinematography

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best Film Editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Best Production Design

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Best Costume Design

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Best International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best Documentary Short Subject

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Best Animated Short film

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Best Live-action Short film

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley

“A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Best Original Score

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Best Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joaquin Phoenix starrer psychological thriller Joker has dominated the list of nominations with its name in 11 categories while Martin Scorsese's crime drama The Irishman has bagged 7 nominations. Tarantino's ode to the American film industry starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has a total of 10 nominations across different categories. Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver are easily among the top contenders for the Best Actor for their respective films Joker and Marriage Story, whereas Scarlett Johansson and Renee Zellweger have a close competition for the Best Actress award for Marriage Story and Judy respectively.

