Oscar Nominations 2020: 'Parasite' Draws Most Support For 'Best Picture', See Full List

Hollywood News

The Oscar nominations 2020 for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony have been declared on January 13 with Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker' leading the nominations.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscar Nominations 2020

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony have been declared on January 13 and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has led the nominations with 11. The people on Twitter were predicting their favourites all day until Oscars declared the films which will be competing for the 'Best Picture' category. They are:

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Parasite 

Parasite, a Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joo-Ho which has already earned the title of the best film of the year by National Society Of Film Critics, was also seen attracting most support. While most people on the internet want the Korean movie to win an Oscar over Joker, some of them were also seen disappointed for not seeing Knives Out in the list. One of the Twitter users even called it a 'heinous crime'. 

 

Read - Oscar Nominations 2020 Have Lead To A Wave Of Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Only males in Directing nominees

While pictures were enough to start a wave of conversations among netizens, Academy's 'Best Director' list has drawn harsh criticism by netizens for not including a single female director. The Directing nominees are:

  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker

People on the internet immediately caught that women were shut out of this year's directing nominations, and one of the Twitter users also posted a GIF saying 'but you left some things'. Majority reactions included disappointment among the netizens for leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig. However, similar to the 'Best Picture' category, most support was drawn for  Bong Joo-Ho for Parasite. 

Read -  Amid Controversy, Oscar Nominations Could Give 'Joker' The Last Laugh

Read - Salma Hayek Thanked Renée Zellweger For Lending Her A Dress For The Oscars

Read - Oscar Speeches From Leonardo DiCaprio To Mathew McConaughey That Broke The Internet

 

 

Published:
