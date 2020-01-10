Salma Hayek Thanked Renée Zellweger For Lending Her A Dress For The Oscars

The American actor and producer Salma Hayek recently attended the National Board of Review Awards Gala in Manhattan on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Hayek presented the Best Actor (Female) award to Renée Zellweger, 50, but got all nostalgic before she handed over the award to Zellweger and thanked her for rescuing her from her wardrobe faux pas.

Salma Hayek's "big butt" ripped her 2003's Oscars gown apart while Renée Zellweger came for her rescue

Salma Hayek and Renée Zellweger were nominated for the 2003 Oscar Awards as both leading ladies were nominated for the Best Actor (Female) Award. Zellweger was nominated for her role in the film Chicago while Hayek was nominated for her performance in the film Frida.

But both the actors ended up losing the award to Nicole Kidman for The Hours. Hayek revealed on Wednesday that Zellweger ended up lending her a dress from her personal collection after her original gown ripped apart at the seams because of her big butt as she had no dress left to wear at the Oscars, said the actor herself.

As Hayek presented the award to Zellweger at the National Board of Review Awards, she narrated her whole outfit fiasco and how her friend Renée Zellweger got her back by loaning her a Carolina Herrera gown, featuring a black embellished lace bodice and a white A-line skirt.

She also went on adding that she wished that they would have a tie so that they could both win but they both lost to Nicole Kidman.

Renée Zellweger won the National Board of Review Best Actor (Female) Award for her performance in the movie titled Judy. Salma Hayek, who is friends with her since 1996, took to Instagram to congratulate her for the same and also thanked Billy Porter for being her date for the night.

