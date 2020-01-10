Oscar Speeches From Leonardo DiCaprio To Mathew McConaughey That Broke The Internet

Oscar speeches have a trend of gaining the most hype as the Academy Awards is one of the world's topmost prestigious awards in the world. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Mathew McConaughey's Oscar acceptance speeches, take a look at the other top oscar speeches that made it to the best Oscar-worthy speech scripts of all times.



Best Oscar speeches: Halle Berry

Being the first black woman to receive the Oscar award for the Best Actress, Haley Berry's acceptance speech was no less than an award itself. Halle Berry received an award in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball. Halle Berry gave a speech about racism and the differentiation in the country and thanked the women that stood by her.

Best Oscar speeches: Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar debut was the highlight of her day when she received an award for the Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years A Slave in the year 2014. Her poignant speech was talked and showed every aspiring kid that anyone and everyone can reach their dreams if they try. Lupita Nyong'o wore an expensive outfit for her Oscar debut which was worth millions of dollars.

Best Oscar speeches: Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey received the Best Actor award in 2014 for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. The beautiful Jennifer Lawrence presented the award to McConaughey. He didn't disappoint his Oscar speech - he showered his wisdom with his short and simple speech listing out three things that he was thankful for, which were actually the three things every human should be thankful for each day.

Best Oscar speeches: Rami Malek

Rami Malek received the award for Bohemian Rhapsody and his speech made it to the best ever speech given at the Oscar stage. He received the award for the Best Actor category in 2019. Rami Malek's speech was personal, genuine and directly from his heart to his fans.

Best Oscar speeches: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar speech has to be one of the best speeches that broke the internet as the The Revenant actor received an Oscar award for the first time after working for so many years in the industry. Popular actress Julian Moore presented this award to Leonardo. He was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance in The Revenant in 2016.

