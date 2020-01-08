'Star Wars', 'The Irishman', And Other Stories That Might Make It To The Oscars 2020

The award season is here. Let's have a look at the movies which will brush through Hollywood. The Oscars 2020 starts on February 9, 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

In all or several categories, the producers of several blockbusters and critically acclaimed films are already lobbying for their creations. These films are predicted to be nominated for Oscar 2020 according to a few fans and media speculations. Have a look:

Oscars 2020: Best Picture Predictions

Star wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In this final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, the battle between the Jedi and the Sith comes to an exciting conclusion. A year after The Last Jedi's events, the remaining members of the Resistance are forced to confront their past as they once again take on the First Order. The Director of the movie is JJ Abrams. The movie was released on 20 December 2019 and is a strong contender for Oscar 2020.

The Irishman

The film is based on Charles Brandt's novel I Saw You Paint Houses, which tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a veteran of the Second World War, who becomes an official American labour union head and later, an accused mob hitman. De Niro plays Frank Sheeran's leading role.

The movie stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Anthony Cannavale, Stephen Graham, Ray Romano and Anna Paquin. The director of the movie is Martin Scorsese. According to many reviewers, the film is a masterpiece. Netflix has spent nearly $150 million on the film's production.

Marriage story

The story is about a stage director and an actress who goes through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that drives them to their emotional and artistic extremes. The movie stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Laura Dern. It is a story that can be related to any adult who has been in any kind of relationship.

Parasite

The story is about all unemployed Kitaek family's take on a strange interest in the affluent and luxurious parks for their livelihood until they get embroiled in an unusual accident. The movie stars Kang ho song, Sun-kyu lee, Yeo-Jeong jo.

Joon-ho-bong is the director of this amazing movie. The parasite is the best film of 2019, and anyone who sees it cannot be disappointed by what it is a great piece of work. Joon-ho Bong is also a well-known name in Hollywood circles, and there has been a history of Academy rewarding foreign authors such as, of course, Michael Haneke for Amour and Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

The story is about the final years of the Hollywood Golden Age during Los Angeles in 1969 when a retired TV star and his stunt double seek to gain fame and success in the film industry. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Lena Dunham, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, and Dakota Fanning. The director of the movie is Quentin Tarantino. This movie was also a little controversial. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's great performances can give the movie a major push for the 2020 awards.

