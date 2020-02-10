Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie And Some Of The Other Best-dressed Celebs At The Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards each year celebrates some of the most talented actors, actresses, directors and more. Celebrities from across the globe come in for this celebratory night. Oscars 2020 was one of the most awaited nights as talented actors, directors were up with their fingers crossed as to who would win the best title of them all. As always, each year celebrities and their sense in fashion is put to test. Listed below are some of the best-dressed celebs at the Oscars 2020.

Best dressed celebs at the Oscars 2020:

1) Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson won hearts with her Oscar De La Renta dress for the Oscars 2020. Scarlett's dress took 300 hours of work to prepare, and one can see the result. The dress looked gorgeous on Scarlett Johansson's lean and fit figure. The strapless and embellished gown also had a sheer panel that enhanced her cinched waist.

2) Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has excelled in his acting and sense in fashion both. The actor donned an all-black tuxedo for the Oscars 2020. He is one of the best and most talked-about actor for his outstanding performance in the film, Joker. Joaquin Phoenix kept his look minimal with his trimmed beard and styled hair and gave his outfit a unique twist with his signature sunglasses.

3) Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger looked gorgeous as she broke the black code with her shining white gown. Renee's dress stole the show as many celebs chose black and Renee marched with her one-shouldered sparkling gown. She kept her accessories and makeup minimal in order to let her gown do all the talking.

4) Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron looked perfect in her black gown. She kept her makeup and hair minimal as the gown stole the show. Charlize's gown had a thigh-high split that gave a nice look of her toned legs.

5) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie was another one to win the hearts of fans with her stunning black gown. Margot Robbie's gown was simple, elegant and had a huge jewel attached to the centre. The Chanel sweetheart neckline gown had cuff sleeves and Margot Robbie chose to go with a bold lip. The look was perfect with Margot's red lips and lean physique.

Image Courtesy: Oscar De La Renta Instagram/ The Academy Instagram

