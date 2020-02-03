Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow's New Teaser Revealed, Leaves Fans Stumped!

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced back in 2019. The film will feature Scarlett's character Natasha Romanoff embarking on missions and face her dark past. Previous Avengers films like Age of Ultron have teased Black Widow's troubled past but it was evidently never fully explored. The new trailer dropped during Super Bowl Sunday 2020 has reportedly left fans excited for what is in store. Check out their reactions below -

Black Widow Super Bowl teaser

“You don’t know everything about me.”



Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/cFJWIDeGiu — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

Fan reactions

natasha romanoff and yelena belova are the best duo in the world. two strong sisters! #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/PZi92MNOFS — romanoff (@goshromanoff) February 3, 2020

“the avengers weren't my first family.”



look at natasha romanoff's first family! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/Y7xKjWz6Pv — romanoff (@goshromanoff) February 3, 2020

The way that life imitates art.



Poetic cinema at its finest. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/WsOMuiD8JL — regina 𐋀 (@crimsonwidows) February 3, 2020

WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM WIDOW FAM #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/YyWJQYT1JB — me is j03 (a clown) (@SlavicShadowNR) February 3, 2020

Finally we are going to see the duo that we dreamed so much to have in the mcu, the black widow comics stans we keep winning! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/YY85257pyL — azul ⴵ🦋 (@scarlettsgreys) February 3, 2020

I’m not that the #BlackWidow movie is the thing I’ve been most excited about ever in my life it’s just that’s exactly what I’m saying. pic.twitter.com/hDNeiWGkEw — Lauren @ 88 Days til Black Widow (2020) (@thelaurenmurray) February 3, 2020

Image courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

