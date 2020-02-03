Union Budget
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow's New Teaser Revealed, Leaves Fans Stumped!

Hollywood News

Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow's latest teaser was released during the Super Bowl 2020 and left fans excited for the upcoming adventure. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
scarlett johansson

Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced back in 2019. The film will feature Scarlett's character Natasha Romanoff embarking on missions and face her dark past. Previous Avengers films like Age of Ultron have teased Black Widow's troubled past but it was evidently never fully explored. The new trailer dropped during Super Bowl Sunday 2020 has reportedly left fans excited for what is in store. Check out their reactions below - 

Also read: Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' special look released | WATCH

Black Widow Super Bowl teaser 

Also read: Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Black Widow' special look revealed; fans feel blessed

Fan reactions

Also read: Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' new trailer gives major spoiler about villain

Also read: Florence Pugh shares the text she sent to Scarlett Johansson for Oscar nomination

Also read: Jennifer Lopez to Scarlett Johansson: Best dressed celebs at SAG Awards 2020

Image courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
