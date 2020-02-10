The Debate
Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron And Others Chant For 'Parasite' Acceptance Speech

Hollywood News

The Korean movie Parasite bagged the top prize at 92nd Academy Awards on February 10 and became the first non-English language film to win the best picture.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscars 2020

The Korean movie Parasite bagged the top prize at 92nd Academy Awards on February 10 and became the first non-English language film to win the best picture award. However, Parasite's coproducer Miky Lee almost did not get to give her acceptance speech after the award was announced. As Kwak Sin gave a 45-second speech and turned to let Lee speak, the lights went off on the stage and the spotlight was shifted to Jane Fonda for the final message. 

However, Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and other stars started chanting “up, up, up” and waved their hands, when they realised that Lee was not able to speak. After a few seconds, the lights finally came back on and everyone cheered. In the end, both Kwak and Lee were able to give their entire acceptance speech to celebrate their film while its writer and director, Bong Joon Ho, opted not to speak as he had already given three acceptance speeches. The Parasite also won best original screenplay, best international film, and best director. 

Read - Seoul Voxpops After 'Parasite' Sweeps Oscars

Netizens applaud the 'Parasite'

While Academy Awards applauded the film and most people were seen rooting for Parasite as soon as the nominations were announced. Miky Lee's moment grabbed attention from many netizens and most of them also called the noise of the audience as 'incredible'. The video showing the final announcement of the night received nearly two million views with people either appreciating either the movie or the audience members for being 'supportive'. 

Read -  South Koreans Explode With Joy Over 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Feels Emotional After Korean Thriller 'Parasite' Win At Oscars 2020

Read - Oscars 'inclusivity Leap' Not Unnoticed As Korean 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture - A First

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
