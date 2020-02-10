Oscars 2020: Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron And Others Chant For 'Parasite' Acceptance Speech

The Korean movie Parasite bagged the top prize at 92nd Academy Awards on February 10 and became the first non-English language film to win the best picture award. However, Parasite's coproducer Miky Lee almost did not get to give her acceptance speech after the award was announced. As Kwak Sin gave a 45-second speech and turned to let Lee speak, the lights went off on the stage and the spotlight was shifted to Jane Fonda for the final message.

However, Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and other stars started chanting “up, up, up” and waved their hands, when they realised that Lee was not able to speak. After a few seconds, the lights finally came back on and everyone cheered. In the end, both Kwak and Lee were able to give their entire acceptance speech to celebrate their film while its writer and director, Bong Joon Ho, opted not to speak as he had already given three acceptance speeches. The Parasite also won best original screenplay, best international film, and best director.

Netizens applaud the 'Parasite'

While Academy Awards applauded the film and most people were seen rooting for Parasite as soon as the nominations were announced. Miky Lee's moment grabbed attention from many netizens and most of them also called the noise of the audience as 'incredible'. The video showing the final announcement of the night received nearly two million views with people either appreciating either the movie or the audience members for being 'supportive'.

Tom Hanks being so happy when the lights came back on is the energy I’m showing all my friends in 2020 — Cantsleep_homesickbabe ⁷ (@PrinceChullie) February 10, 2020

I love how Jane Fonda stood there saying nothing because she wanted them to complete their speeches. — Ayu thakur (@ayushthakur018) February 10, 2020

I’d given up on watching the Oscars but Parasite winning the beat picture proves they can get it right some of the time! Well deserved! — Dr John O Lee (@ottawatravelmed) February 10, 2020

