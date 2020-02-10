The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Feels Emotional After Korean Thriller 'Parasite' Win At Oscars 2020

Hollywood News

As Bong Joon-ho's thriller 'Parasite' won top honours at the 92nd Academy Award ceremony,actor Priyanka Chopra lauded the team's efforts through social media.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively updating her social media handles with the Oscar buzz that had all movie lovers gripped earlier on Monday. the Baywatch actor could not make it to the glamorous Hollywood event this year. She witnessed the ceremony just like all of us from the comfort of our home.

On the announcement of the Best Picture winner at the end of the show, an emotional Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to laud the team of the Oscar-winning Korean language film Parasite. She posted a picture of the Bong Joon-ho, director of Parasite, as he held the golden trophy and also of the entire team of the film as they accepted their award for the Best Picture at the prestigious award ceremony on Sunday evening. She also penned a note for the crew expressing her happiness for the recognition of a foreign language film on a global platform like the Oscars.

Take a look: 

Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller Parasite swept away some very important awards at the Oscars this year. The film was recognized for its exceptional screenplay, brilliant direction by Bong Joon-ho as well as for the film as a whole. It won a total of four Oscars this year and marked a place for international cinema on the stage.

Priyanka Chopra gives Oscars a miss

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra updated her social media handles with a few throwback photos of her previous Oscars Red Carpet looks. The actor seemed to be missing all the fun as she could not attend the ceremony this year. She also shared photographs of her previous Oscars after-party appearances.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Published:
COMMENT
