Oscars 'inclusivity Leap' Not Unnoticed As Korean 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture - A First

After South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite created history by becoming the first non-English speaking film to win the 'Best Picture' Oscar on Sunday, the Academy Awards have taken a step to make the 'all-white male nominations' a little more inclusive. Bong Joon Ho - the movie's director made this fact more evident by giving his speech in his mother tongue - Korean. Reports state that only 11 other non-English speaking movies have previously been nominated for Best Picture.

Parasite wins Best picture

Apart from Best Picture, Parasite also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Bong Joon Ho humbly accepted the awards, saying," I am happy to be the first recipient of the award under the new category 'Best International Feature Film'. I applaud the new direction this name symbolises". The category was previously named 'Best Foreign Language'.

Netizens have been celebrating Oscars celebrating the Korean culture with 'Parasite' win

Language is a core expression of identity. Subtitles do not divide or disqualify - they’re gateways into incredible stories you might have otherwise never known.



Tonight I heard the language of my family on the Oscars stage. 🇰🇷 I can’t wait to hear many, many more... #Parasite pic.twitter.com/rqFdQwX4t4 — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 10, 2020

Not only is #Parasite one of the best Best Picture winners ever, but the future of the Academy actually looks promising for the first time in forever. An actual inclusive future seems tangible in a way it never has. Let's keep this momentum going. — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) February 10, 2020

What is Parasite about?

Parasite a commentary on class warfare revolves around the story of a poor family living in semi-basement who eventually manipulate a rich family to hiring them, only to learn a much darker secret. The film was praised unanimously for its representation of the current class divide and also for its accurate depiction of the struggles of being poor. It recently also won the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

