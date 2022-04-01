Oscars 2022: Video Shows Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction After Hubby Will Slapped Chris Rock

Days after Chris Rock got smacked across the face by Will Smith over his joke about the latter's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, a new video surfaced online revealing the latter's reaction during the entire episode. The incident transpired during the 94th Academy awards ceremony held on March 27, 2022, at Dolby Theatre. Minutes after slapping Rock, Smith received his very first Oscars in the category of Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Videos and pictures of the entire episode had gone viral on the internet where people got to see the uncensored look at the commotion at the Oscars 2022. Check out how Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to her husband Will Smith slapping the 57-year-old comedian.

Oscars 2022: How did Jada Pinkett Smith react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock?

The new video from the Oscars 2022 ceremony that has been doing rounds on the internet shows a completely different angle of the altercation as it was filmed from behind where Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were seated. In the video, Will Smith can be seen walking cooly back to his seat after slapping Chris Rock. However, she can be seen leaning forwards after a rattled Rock said, ''Will Smith smacked the s*** out of me'.' Several netizens are claiming that the 50-year-old actor was laughing after her husband slapped the presenter on stage.

More on Will Smith & Chris Rock's altercation at Oscars 2022

After the ceremony, Will Smith took to his social media account to tender a formal apology to Chris Rock as well as the Academy for his action. As per Variety, Rock declined to file a legal complaint against Smith, however, the Academy launched a formal review to probe the matter.

In the latest development, as per Variety, Will Smith had a long chat with Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson over a Zoom call and reflected on his actions and apologized again. The Academy later announced that the actor had violated the group’s code of conduct and faced 'suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions.' Moreover, reports of the actor refusing to leave despite the Academy's request were refuted as the outlet revealed that producer Will Packer urged Will Smith to stay.

