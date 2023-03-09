Oscars 2023: 5 Controversial Academy Awards Moments

The infamous slapgate involving Will Smith and Chris Rock will be etched in our memories for years to come. With this year's Oscars just a few days away, here's a recap of some of past years' most controversial moments.

Joaquin Phoenix vilifies the dairy industry

2020 was Joaquin Phoenix's year. His performance in Joker was the frontrunner for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) accolade, which he won. The night however is remembered more for his internet-breaking winner's speech. He expressed his love for films and the extraordinary life it had given him before immediately jumping into an elaborate critique of the dairy industry and its allegedly unethical existence.

He said, "I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we're guilty of, is an ego-centric world view - the belief that we're the centre of the universe. We go into the natural world and plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable, and then we take her milk, thats intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal."

He concluded the speech saying that humans should use love and compassion to create systems which will benefit all that inhabit earth as well as the environment. While some lauded the poignant delivery some saw it as an unaware display of the white man's burden. Nevertheless, it is not an Oscar moment that will be forgotten any time soon.

The Envelope Gate

The Academy Awards in 2017 will always be remembered for the Best Picture announcement mix up, popularly referred to as Envelope Gate. La La Land had been sweeping the awards season and was a frontrunner to with the much coveted Best Picture honour. So when Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway announced the musical as the winner, it was no big surprise.

However, chaos and confusion followed. Mid way through the speeches, it was revealed that the winner was Barry Jenkins' Moonlight. The chaotic image of both teams on stage trying to maneuver this embarrassing mix up holds a permanent place on the Oscars controversy lists.

Adrian Brody kisses Halle Berry

Adrian Brody's portrayal of a Polish musician in The Pianist caught amidst the second world war was riveting, but what was controversial and unexpected was his reaction to the Best Actor win at the Oscars in 2003. As he rushed to the stage and in a strange turn of events grabbed presenter Halle Berry for a kiss. Berry, in her later interviews, explained the moment as completely impromptu and something that absolutely took her by surprise.

Robert Opel runs naked on stage

Robert Opel was an American photographer and Art gallery owner, but he is most famously remembered for his naked run across the stage at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974. While this stunt was later revealed to be planned, Opel's nephew clarified that it was actually a social commentary. Nonetheless, Opel through his little stunt became one of the most discussed gatecrashers in mainstream awards history.

Slapgate

Last year, comedian Chris Rock's jokes on Jada Pinkett Smith being a potential option for GI Jane 2 was not taken in jest by the latter's husband Will Smith. He walked up to Rock on stage and slapped him. Returning to his seat he screamed "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" twice. Smith's Best Actor victory shortly after the incident was an uncomfortable moment to sit through for the audience. Smith later apologised to Rock but faces a 10 year ban from attending the ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards are all set to roll out next week at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.