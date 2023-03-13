Oscars 2023: Angela Bassett Snubbed, Marvel's Academy Acting Honour Dream Continues

At the Oscars 2023, Angela Bassett was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. With the award going to Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marvel Studios is still hungry for an acting Oscar.

Basset was nominated alongside the likes of Kerry Condon from The Banshees of Inisherin, Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hong Chau from The Whale and Jamie Lee Curtis. While accepting her award, Jamie Lee Curtis said “My mother and father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!”

Everything Everywhere All at Once received a total of 11 Oscar nominations. Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and said during his speech, “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp,” said Quan. He added, “Somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — THIS — is the American dream.”

Marvel still has a winning chance

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still has a chance to score an Oscar as Rihanna's Lift Me Up has an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category. But RRR's Naatu Naatu is a frontrunner in the category.

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.