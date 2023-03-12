Oscars 2023: AR Rahman On Naatu Naatu's Potential Win As India Gears Up For Big Event

With a few hours to go for the Oscar wins to start rolling out, AR Rahman has commented on what it would mean for India if 'Naatu Naatu' actually bags the Academy award win. Rahman brought not one but two Oscars back home for Slumdog Millionaire, under the categories of Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The latter he shared with Gulzar for Jai Ho.

A win for India

AR Rahman recently commented on the nationwide significance of 'Naatu Naatu' winning at the Oscars. He said, "I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up...and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher." Jr NTR had also said earlier that as team RRR walks the Oscars carpet, they will have India in their heart.

Who all have created the 'Naatu Naatu' fever?

The actual names nominated under 'Naatu Naatu' are that of music director MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. The song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and intricately choreographed by Prem Rakshit. Finally, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have infused it with unmatched energy under SS Rajamouli's direction to create a song that has burst on to the international scene.

Who all is 'Naatu Naatu' up against?

Naatu Naatu is one among five nominations for the category of original song. Other nominees include Applause from Tell It like a Woman by Diane Warren, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga and BloodPop, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski.

The Oscars can be streamed in India on March 13, from 5.30AM onwards, on Disney+Hotstar.