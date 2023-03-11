Oscars 2023: What Rihanna Told Team RRR After Their Naatu Naatu Golden Globe Win

RRR song Naatu Naatu is one of the frontrunners to win an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. We take a look back at the time when the song created a storm with its win at the Golden Globe Awards. At the ceremony, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up lost the award for the Best Song to Naatu Naatu. Pop queen Rihanna spared a moment during the ceremony to congratulate team RRR on their victory.

In January 2023, RRR made rounds in the news after Naatu Naatu won the award for Best Song at the Golden Globe Awards. The song beat 4 other nominees in the category to bag the victory. In the running were- Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Alexandre Desplat's Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing.



After losing the award to Naatu Naatu, Rihanna showed grace by congratulating the winners. She walked past the RRR team with her partner A$AP Rocky, congratulated the team with a big smile and blew a kiss at them. This move by the singer was hailed by her fans.

Its Again Naatu Naatu vs Lift Me Up at Oscars 2023

After their glorious win at the Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu is in the running for the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023. Once again the song is in competition with Rihanna’s Lift Me Up. Will history repeat itself or will the tables turn this time?

Watch Oscars 2023 live in India on Disney+Hotstar at 5.30 am on March 13.

Other nominees in the Best Song category at Oscars 2023

Along with Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the RRR song Naatu Naatu is also competing with Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once at the Oscars 2023.