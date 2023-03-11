Oscars 2023 Best Supporting Actress Nominees: Angela Bassett To Reign Supreme?

The Academy Awards announced its nominations earlier this year on January 24. Competing in the category of Best Supporting Actress are Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. With varying prospects based on past records, the award is up for anyone's taking.

Angela Bassett

For: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



The Marvel film, sequel to Black Panther (2018), depicts the defence of Wakanda by its leaders post their King's death. Angela Basset's portrayal of Ramonda has already won her a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice for the same category, in addition to a Hollywood Critics Association award win as well. Though Wakanda Forever had an underwhelming response at the box office, it has still won several mainstream nominations including 5 Academy Award nominations for which it awaits results.

Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarsNom pic.twitter.com/2y7xwBqAmU — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) January 24, 2023

Hong Chau

For: The Whale



In The Whale, Hong Chau played Liz, nurse and friend to Brendan Fraser's Charlie. Though Chau was nominated for this category across the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice, Golden Globes and SAG awards, she has not been able to register a win thus far. The Whale however, has been a popular frontrunner in terms of predictions for surprise wins and Chau may just walk away with the award in hand.

Kerry Condon

For: The Banshees of Inisherin



Kerry Condon has previously been a part of Oscar favourite film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Though the film won 2 Oscars out of 6 nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin is Condon's first personal Oscar outing.

Let’s Just Be Honest.

For Your Consideration – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN#BansheesMovie pic.twitter.com/5YYXFDo0SE — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) March 6, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis

For: Everything Everywhere All At Once



This absurdist comedy-drama film has registered massive wins across the international awards circuit. Adding to its long list of achievements is Curtis who with ease plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre and her various versions across parallel universes. This is Jamie Lee Curtis' first Oscar nomination in her career spanning over 4 decades and could be a big night for her, considering the stellar run the film is enjoying.

Everything has led to this. A huge congratulations to the #EverythingEverywhere family on receiving 11 #AcademyAwards nominations 🌟 #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/uDkSxfzHS6 — Everything Everywhere (@allatoncemovie) January 24, 2023

Stephanie Hsu

For: Everything Everywhere All At Once



Everything Everywhere All At Once, true to its name, is featuring on almost every prestigious list of films drawn up for 2022 registering big wins with each outing. The film features twice on this list with Stephanie Hsu's Joy Wang ( and also Jobu Tupaki) scoring another big nomination for the film. Jamie Lee Curtis Curtis and Hsu tie-up on this list doubling chances for this much celebrated film to claim the title. This is Hsu's first outing at the Oscars. She also has a SAG and Critics' Choice nomination to her name.

Oscars 2023 can be streamed in India on March 13 (IST) at 5.30 am on Disney+Hotstar.