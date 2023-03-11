Oscars 2023: Lauren Gottlieb Shares Glimpse Into Naatu Naatu Prep Ahead Of Performance

Lauren Gottlieb shared glimpses from the dance rehearsal on Naatu Naatu on her Instagram handle on Saturday (March 11). In the shared images and clip, Lauren posed with her dance crew in an all black ensemble. In a boomerang video, she was seen recreating the hookstep of the song.

The group also donned a customized Oscars baseball cap during the practice session. The Anybody Can Dance 2 actress wrote in the caption, “Unbelievably grateful to you @nappytabs for this massive opportunity to live out my Oscar performance dream 🤩 To work with you again after all these years is the most epic full circle moment. Thank you so much 🥹🙏🏽 Let’s burn up this stage!!!! #onedaytogo #oscars95.”

Check out the post here:

More about Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren, an American dancer and actor, has appeared in supporting roles in a number of movies. Some of the titles are Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked and Hannah Montana: The Movie. She appeared on the Indian television for the first time during the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where she was the runner up.

The actress had also participated in the third season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut with Anyone Can Dance (ABCD) in 2013. She played the role of Olive in its sequel Anybody Can Dance 2.

Naatu Naatu, song from SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, is nominated in the Original Song category at Oscars this year. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 13 (IST), at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host after previously anchoring the awards show in 2017 and 2018.