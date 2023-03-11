Oscars 2023: Will Jr. NTR, Ram Charan Perform Naatu Naatu At Oscars?

Jr NTR recently shared if the RRR team, particularly Ram Charan and him, would be inclined to perform their global hit song Naatu Naatu song on the Oscars stage. He said it's unlikely. The reason: A lack of time to rehearse. He shared more in his conversation with KTLA, a US-based TV network. "I don't think that's happening. I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have the time to rehearse," Jr NTR said.

"Because we don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world and go unprepared. So, we were busy, I was busy and so was maybe Charan busy with a lot of prior commitments back home. So, I dont think we will be performing but our music director Keeravani, the singers of the song Rahul, and my brother Bhairava, they will be performing the song. I think it will be nice for me to sit in the audience and watch the song because the moment I watch that clip, my legs start aching all over again."

On representing India at the Oscars

Jr NTR shared how he feels ready for the moment and the night of the Oscars, but maintained this event is bigger than him. He says its not going to be him or his character for that reason, walking the red carpet. "I think its India that's going to walk that red carpet. I think its going to be the whole nation, we are going to carry the whole nation in our hearts," he added.

RRR's Naatu Naatu is one among five nominations at the Oscars this year for the competitive category of Best Original Song. The Oscars are all set to take place this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.