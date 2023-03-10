Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Performance To Deepika Padukone Presenting; What To Expect

Oscars 2023 will reward the best in cinema, come March 13 (IST). Indians will be looking forward to Naatu Naatu's live rendition from Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Deepika Padukone will be presenting the golden statuette in one of the categories. All eyes will be on her look for the night. Rihanna will perform live and she is expected to light up the stage.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. While the ceremony will be streamed live on ABC Network’s official YouTube channel, it will also be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India. As the countdown to the Academy Awards is on, let's take a look at what to expect from this year's ceremony.

Who is the host of Oscars 2023?

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who is popular for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, will host the Academy Awards. This is the third time that he is hosting the Oscars. He previously hosted the awards ceremony in 2017 and 2018. In a promotional clip for the Oscars, Kimmel joked that he’s the ideal choice for the role of the host as he cries a lot, so he cannot get slapped.

Who are the confirmed announcers?

The list of presenters includes Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson, Creed III actor-director Michael B Jordan, and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania villain Jonathan Majors. From India, Deepika Padukone will also present. Other names include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

All Indian nominations at the Oscars 2023?

India has a total of three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu, which is composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose is in the race for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

All That Breathes by director Shaunak Sen and producer Aman Maan is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The Elephant Whisperers by director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.