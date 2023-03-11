Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu To Rihanna's Lift Me Up; All Performances At Academy Awards

Ahead of the Academy Awards 2023 here’s all you need to know about who will be performing at the Oscars this time. Four out of the five songs nominated in the Best Original Song category will be performed at the ceremony live. Here is a list of the songs and performers at the Oscars 2023.

Rihanna to perform Lift Me Up

After making news with her recent superbowl performance, singer Rihanna will take the stage to perform the Oscar nominated song Life Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is the first time Rihanna has received an Oscar nomination in music her career.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu

Indian audiences await the live performance of the RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. The song will be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Lauren Gottlieb performing on Naatu Naatu

American actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has a long association with India. She has starred in popular Hindi movies like ABCD, Welcome 2 Karachi, ABCD 2 and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. She recently took to Instagram to announce that she will perform on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. She also stated that she was excited to represent India at the most prestigious award show in the world.

Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performing This is A Lie

The Oscar nominated song from the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once will be performed by the music trio Son Lux along with David Bryne and actor Stephanie Hsu.

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performing Applause

The song Applause from the movie Tell It Like A Woman is also nominated in the category of Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The song will be performed live on the stage by actress and singer Sofia Carson along with songwriter Diane Warren.



In Memoriam segment performance

At the Academy Awards 2023, the honorable stars and crew members who passed away after last year will be rembered. Rock singer Lenny Kravitz will take the stage to perform during this segment.

Academy Awards can be streamed live on March 13 (IST) at 5.30 am on Disney+Hotstar in India.