Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj Shares Unseen Video On Naatu Naatu’s Performance at Event

After bringing home the Oscars award for the ‘Best Original Song’ for Naatu Naatu, the RRR team has been flooded with messages of endearment and best wishes. Vocalist of the song, Rahul Sipligunj took to Instagram to showcase his journey with the song. The reel shows clips of the singer from before his live performance to clips from when the act got over.

After securing the Oscar award for Naatu Naatu, the team is elated with delight and excitement. Singer Rahul Sipligunj has shared glimpses from a pre-Oscar event where he is talking about his performance at the main stage. In the video, actor Jr NTR is seen introducing the singer and welcoming him on stage in front of the August gathering.

In his speech at an pre-Oscar event, Rahul thanked his parents for ‘bringing him in the world’ and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani for taking him ‘at the top of the world at Oscars’. He also asked the audience to wish him luck for his performance at the 95th Academy Awards.

In the reel, Rahul has also shared a few glances from the Naatu Naatu live performance and the standing ovation it received at the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars awards 2023 took place.

The video shared by the singer also features glimpses of Naatu Naatu’s post performance celebrations. Singers Rahul and Kaala Bhairava can be seen with the dancers as everyone cheers for their splendid performance. In the video, actor Ram Charan is also seen congratulating the singers and hugging them post their performance.

Standing Ovation for 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars 2023

Singers Rahul and Kaala Bhairava took to stage to perform the Naatu Naatu song from movie RRR live at the Academy Awards. All songs nominated under the ‘Best Original Song’ category were performed on D-Day. After the performance, Naatu Naatu received a big cheer along with a standing ovation from all the members present at the ceremony.