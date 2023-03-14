SS Rajamouli Confirms RRR Sequel, Says 'Oscars Victory Will Speed The Process'

RRR has added another feather to its cap by winning the Oscar award. Post the Academy win, the RRR team celebrated the success in an intimate party at director Rajamouli’s house in Los Angeles. Speaking to Variety, the director has confirmed that the RRR sequel script is in the works and the Oscar win will ‘speed up the process’.

RRR movie is making headlines as the song, Naatu Naatu from the magnum opus has brought home the Oscar award for “Best Original Song”. With this win, Naatu Naatu has become a talking point in the global space again after its massive victory at Golden Globes. With this international fame, RRR director Rajamouli has said that his father and screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad is 'seriously working' on the script for RRR 2.

Speaking to Variety Magazine, SS Rajamouli said “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel].” He added, “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea worth pursuing, so we left it at that.”

About his father working on the script, the director said “At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done, But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

SS Rajamouli’s Father Vijayendra Prasad on RRR's victory

Vijayendra Prasad, father of RRR director, SS Rajamouli is one of the scriptwriters for the movie. Post Naatu Naatu’s big win at the Oscars, Prasad shared his excitement in an interview with Republic TV.

He said "It is a happy moment for our 3 generations - me, my brother Siva Shakti Datta and my son Rajamouli, who directed the film. My brother's son Keeravaani composed the music...and the ladies, my daughter-in-law, she's (done the) costume designing, Keeravaani's wife, my other daughter-in-law, she was the line producer...Kaala Bhairava, son of Keeravaani, sang the song, and another grandson, son of Rajamouli, Karthikeya, handled the production...It is a rare occasion."