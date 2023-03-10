Oscars 2023: Suriya Casts His Vote For Academy Awards

Actor Suriya became the first Tamil actor to cast his vote for the Oscars. The actor created history by becoming the first Tamil actor to be part of the Oscars voting committee. He took to Twitter and shared a picture after he cast his ballot before the voting closed.

The Tamil star posted a picture on the microblogging site which read, “95th Oscars Finals. Voting Closes: March 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM PT.” The actor turned in his vote before the window closed, and said “Voting done! #Oscars95 @TheAcademy.” Suriya did not reveal who was his favourite nominees under the various categories. Check out his post below.

India at Oscars 2023

India has three nominations at the Academy Awards this year. RRR’s song Naatu Naatu is in the race for the Best Original Song category. Composed by MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose is credited with the lyrics of the song.

Other nominations from India include director Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes, which is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers stands nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Suriya's upcoming films

The National Award-winning actor is currently busy with the shoot of his yet untitled film Suriya 43. Director Siruthai Siva is helming the film, while Suriya is starring in it alongside Disha Patani. As per reports, the film will be made in two parts. Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music for the film.

Apart from Suriya 42, the Jai Bhim actor will also feature in Vaadivaasal, a period drama from Vetrimaaran. While the film was scheduled to begin production some time back, it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is likely to be shot between April-May. It is said to be based on the ancient sport Jallikattu. Vaadivaasal’s music will be composed by GV Prakash.