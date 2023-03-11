Oscars 2023: Winners List Of Oscars 2022

Quick links:
Oscars 2023 are all set to take place on Sunday, March 13, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. India is competing in three categories this year including RRR’s track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, All That Breathes in the Best Documentary Feature and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short category.
Representing India, Deepika Padukone will serve as a presenter at the ceremony. Lauren Gottlieb will also be performing RRR song Naatu Naatu. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also take the Oscars stage with their rendition of Naatu Naatu.
Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s a look at previous year’s winner:
Best picture
CODA
Best Cinematography
Dune
Best Director
Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog
Best actress
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best actor
Will Smith in King Richard
Best supporting actress
Ariana DeBose in West Side Story
Best supporting actor
Troy Kotsur in CODA
Best animated feature film
Encanto
Best documentary feature
Summer of Soul
Best international feature film
Drive My Car from Japan
Best original song
No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best original music score
Dune
Best original screenplay
Belfast
Best adapted screenplay
CODA
Best short documentary
The Queen of Basketball
Best animated short film
The Windshield Wiper
Best live action short film
The Long Goodbye
Best costume design
Cruella
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Fan favourite
Army of the Dead
Most cheerworthy moment
The Flash enters the speed force in Zack Synder’s Justice League
Best film editing
Dune
Best production design
Dune
Best visual effects
Dune
Best sound
Dune