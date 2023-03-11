Last Updated:

Oscars 2023: Winners List Of Oscars 2022

Ahead of Oscars 2023, here is looking at the winner's list of the Academy Awards last year.

Anjali Negi
Oscars 2023 are all set to take place on Sunday, March 13, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. India is competing in three categories this year including RRR’s track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, All That Breathes in the Best Documentary Feature and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short category.

Representing India, Deepika Padukone will serve as a presenter at the ceremony. Lauren Gottlieb will also be performing RRR song Naatu Naatu. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also take the Oscars stage with their rendition of Naatu Naatu

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s a look at previous year’s winner: 

Best picture

CODA

 

Best Cinematography

Dune

 

Best Director

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

 

Best actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

 

Best actor

Will Smith in King Richard

 

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

 

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur in CODA

 

Best animated feature film

Encanto

 

Best documentary feature

Summer of Soul

 

Best international feature film

Drive My Car from Japan

 

Best original song

No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

 

Best original music score

Dune

 

Best original screenplay

Belfast

 

Best adapted screenplay

CODA

 

Best short documentary

The Queen of Basketball

 

Best animated short film

The Windshield Wiper

 

Best live action short film

The Long Goodbye

 

Best costume design

Cruella

 

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

 

Fan favourite

Army of the Dead

 

Most cheerworthy moment

The Flash enters the speed force in Zack Synder’s Justice League

 

Best film editing

Dune

 

Best production design

Dune

 

Best visual effects

Dune

 

Best sound

Dune

