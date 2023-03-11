Oscars 2023: Winners List Of Oscars 2022

Oscars 2023 are all set to take place on Sunday, March 13, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood. India is competing in three categories this year including RRR’s track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, All That Breathes in the Best Documentary Feature and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short category.

Representing India, Deepika Padukone will serve as a presenter at the ceremony. Lauren Gottlieb will also be performing RRR song Naatu Naatu. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also take the Oscars stage with their rendition of Naatu Naatu.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s a look at previous year’s winner:

Best picture

CODA

Best Cinematography

Dune

Best Director

Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best actor

Will Smith in King Richard

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Best animated feature film

Encanto

Best documentary feature

Summer of Soul

Best international feature film

Drive My Car from Japan

Best original song

No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best original music score

Dune

Best original screenplay

Belfast

Best adapted screenplay

CODA

Best short documentary

The Queen of Basketball

Best animated short film

The Windshield Wiper

Best live action short film

The Long Goodbye

Best costume design

Cruella

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Fan favourite

Army of the Dead

Most cheerworthy moment

The Flash enters the speed force in Zack Synder’s Justice League

Best film editing

Dune

Best production design

Dune

Best visual effects

Dune

Best sound

Dune