Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominees: Who Will Win Top Honour At 95th Academy Awards?

Ahead of Oscars 2023, here is a recapitulation of all ten nominees under the Best Picture category. Will Everything Everywhere All At Once score the big win?

Aalokitaa Basu
Image: AP/20th Century Studios


This year's Oscar nominations are more diverse than ever. The 95th Academy Awards announced its nominees on 24th January this year. The most coveted Best Picture category too was announced with its 10 picks. Here is a rundown on the celebrated films and their prospects at a potential victory. 

All Quiet on The Western Front
Producer: Malte Grunert

A poignant yet hard-hitting depiction of war set against the backdrop of  WWI, All Quiet on The Western Front stands tall with 9 Academy Award nominations. Earlier this year it scored big at the BAFTAs, winning 7 out of its 14 nominations. It also won 2 National Board of Review awards early on but missed out on a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice win.

Avatar: The Way of Water
Producers: James Cameron, Jon Landau


The second installment of one of the most expensive films ever made, Avatar: The Way of Water progresses on the story of its predecessor. It follows Jake and Ney'tiri waging war against humans who are trying to exlpoit their resources. The National Board of Review rated Avatar 2 among 2022's best 10 films. It awaits its fate at Oscars 2023 with 4 nominations. It has won 5 Critics' Choice Awards, 2 BAFTAs and 2 Golden Globes already.

The Banshees of Inisherin
Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin charts the complicated relationship of old friends Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson). It already has 4 National Board of Review Awards and 3 Golden Globes (out of 7 nominations for the latter including Best Motion Picture -  Musical or Comedy), 4 BAFTAs and 8 Critics' Choice and 4 SAG Awards boosting its bid for a Best Picture Oscar. 

Elvis
Producers: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

Charting the life of the King of Rock and Roll against themes of racism, Elvis is nominated for 7 other Oscar categories as well. Across 19 mainstream nominations, it so far has a Critics' Choice Award, a Golden Globe and 4 BAFTAs to its name.

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Producers: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

This absurdist-comedy-drama film was greatly appreciated for its accelerated atmosphere. With a record-breaking 42 mainstream award nominations, it already has under its belt 5 Critics' Choice Awards- including Best Picture, 2 Golden Globes and a BAFTA. With 11 Academy Awards pending declaration, Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of the most-awarded films of all time, making its prospects at sweeping the Oscars very likely.

The Fabelmans
Producers: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner


The Fabelmans is loosely based on the beginnings of Steven Spielberg's fascination with filmmaking. The film has 3 National Board of Review wins and a Best Motion Picture win at the Golden Globes. It could very well pull off a surprise victory at Oscars night. Spielberg also won a Golden Globe for Best Director for the film.

Tar
Producers: Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert


Dealing with sensitive themes of sexual abuse against a musical backdrop, Cate Blanchett leads the psychological drama Tar. It has a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, but to Cate Blanchett's name in the acting category. It has 6 Oscar nominations to its name. 

Top Gun: Maverick
Producers: Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, Jerry Bruckheimer


Top Gun: Maverick follows Tom Cruise's Maverick on his journey. It won Best film from the National Board of Review and has a SAG Award for its action. It missed out on 2 potential Golden Globes. It won a Critics' Choice Award for its cinematography but missed a Best Picture accolade again. It currently has 6 Oscar nominations.

Triangle of Sadness
Producers: Erik Hemmendorff, Philippe Bober


Divided across 3 parts, this black satirical comedy received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, even winning the Palme d'Or. It missed out on a Critics' Choice win for Best Comedy but is nominated for 3 Oscars.

Women Talking
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand


'Do Nothing. Stay and Fight. Leave.' - Women Talking features an ensemble cast based in a religious colony grappling with a horrifying secret. National Board of Review listed it under its Top 10 films, of 2022. It has won a Critics' Choice award (for Best Adapted Screenplay) but missed out on a win for Best Picture. It also missed out on two potential Golden Globes win, and now waits on 2 Oscar nominations.

