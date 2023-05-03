Oscars 2024: The Academy Announces New Campaigning Rules After Controversy

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new rules and regulation following the controversies surrounding the recently-concluded Oscars. The new guidelines respond to the questions that have been raised around social media promotions, public screenings and private events, as well as violations and penalties. Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences took their twitter on May 2 to announce the new update. They wrote, “Presenting the updated campaign promotional regulations and awards rules for the 96th Oscars."

Presenting the updated campaign promotional regulations and awards rules for the 96th Oscars. https://t.co/5I9fy4064R May 1, 2023

New regulations on social media promotion

The new rules and regulations as per the AMPAS are: 1) State voting decisions, preferences or strategies. 2) Encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement. 3) Reference a motion picture meeting, not meeting, or exceeding Oscars eligibility requirements, such as Inclusion Standards or theatrical distribution thresholds. 4) Share misleading or false information about a motion picture, performance or achievement.

Another important aspect of the new regulations is the restrictions on additional screenings as part of For Your Consideration (FYC) screenings. These screenings may not be paid for or promoted as being affiliated with third parties, brands or sponsors. This includes third-party brand or sponsor mentions on invitations. The Academy Awards also specified that unless directly associated with an eligible motion picture, The Academy Awards members may not moderate Q&As or panel discussion after nominations.

The new rules and regulations are a response to the controversies that arose before the recently-concluded Oscars. These controversies involved public screenings, private events, and social media promotions, among others. The Academy aims to ensure that the voting process remains fair and free from external influences. The new regulations also specify penalties for violations of these guidelines, further underscoring the Academy’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the awards process.