Tim Cook In India: Oscar Winners Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga Pose With Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in India to inaugurate and attend the launch event of the first retail store in Mumbai. At the private store launch event on Monday, Oscar-winners Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga met with the Apple CEO. Kartiki took to her social media handle to share a photo of them altogether.

The Elephant Whisperers director captioned the post, "Tonight was very special at @apple meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook! It was such an honor to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people. The first store in India at Apple BKC - opening very soon." Soon after she made the post, a fan commented, "I am sure he was equally lucky to meet you both." In the photo, Tim Cook took the centre frame while Guneet and Kartiki stood alongside him.

Guneet Monga opted for a causal outfit and attended the launch event in a classic shirt. Kartiki on the other hand sported a black outfit with a deep neckline. Meanwhile, Tim Cook wore a navy blue shirt at the store inauguration. Check the post below:

Tim Cook relishing vada pav

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of herself with the Apple CEO eating a vada pav in a restaurant in Mumbai. She tweeted, "Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav." Meanwhile, Tim Cook shared the same tweet and wrote, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious." In the photo, the duo shared a candid moment while relishing the vada pav. While Madhuri wore a pink kurta with white embroidery, Tim Cook opted for a white polo T-shirt.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Tim Cook's visit to India

Tim Cook arrived in India for the launch event of the first retail store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall. It is located in Bandra-Kurla Complex. During his visit, Tim Cook met several celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Armaan Malik, Madhuri Dixit, Farah Ali Khan and more.