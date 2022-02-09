Oscars: Lady Gaga Congratulates 'magical' House Of Gucci Stylist Frederic Aspiras

As the Oscar nominations 2022 created a massive buzz among the fans, it was revealed that Lady Gaga's House of Gucci received a nod under a major category at the event. This left Lady Gaga in awe as it even consisted of Frederic Aspiras, the Makeup & Hairstylist for House of Gucci who received a nod at the Oscars.

House of Gucci is the 2021 American crime drama biopic based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The prominent cast of the movie included actors namely Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, among others.

Lady Gaga pens emotional note for House of Gucci's Makeup & Hairstylist

Lady Gaga recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of herself along with the House of Gucci's Makeup & Hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras whom she calls her brother. In the caption, she penned a sweet note for him on being nominated at the Oscars. In the note, she stated how she couldn't be happier for him and added how she'd worked with him for the last 15 years. Praising him, she also mentioned how he was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming and revealed how he prepared dozens of wigs for months and months and did at least a year of preparation. Stating further, she also mentioned how he continued to show his artistic DNA, his plan, his vision, and his deep connection to his family that drove him to excellence at all times while stating how much she loved him. She even shared words of praise for the other Oscar nominees this year and congratulated them on their hard work.

The caption read, "I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci. Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit. You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you..." (sic)

As Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nod for her performance in House of Gucci, many fans expressed their grief over the same in the comments section while others congratulated the team of the film for the nomination. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions -

Image: Instagram/@ladygaga