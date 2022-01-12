Oscars To Have A Host After Three Years In 2022? Here Are The Details

With a couple of news updates about the cancellation and postponement of many prestigious award ceremonies, it was recently revealed that the Oscars 2022 ceremony is set to have a host after being without one for the past three years. It was Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the prestigious ceremony in 2017 and 2018 and received a positive response from the audience. As the Oscars 2022 is slated to air in March, read further ahead to know all the details about the ceremony.

Oscars 2022 to get a host

According to Variety, during ABC’s portion of the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, recently made an announcement revealing that the Oscars 2022 ceremony will return to a host after being held for three years without a host. While the president did not disclose the name of the artists who will be hosting the Oscars 2022, he joked about the same and mentioned that it could be him as well. Erwich further talked about Oscars executive producer Will Packer and stated that he had his pulse on popular culture and entertainment and added that he had a lot in store that will be released soon.

While Jimmy Kimmel hosted the last two Oscars in 2017 and 2018, other notable artists who hosted the ceremony in the past included Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012) and James Franco/Anne Hathaway (2011).

Where to watch the Oscars 2022 award ceremony?

The Academy Aw3ards are set to air live on the channel ABC and broadcast outlets 9in around 200 territories all over the world on 27 March 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony has been slated to be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The audience can expect the organisers to unveil the Oscars 2022 nomination list on 8 February 2022.

Image: AP