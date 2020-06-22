'Outlander' Actor Sophie Skelton Aces These Traits Of Brianna Fraser; Check Out

Outlander is a television historical drama series that is based on the novel book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Premiered in 2014, the show has a total of five seasons released to date. Book-based personalities can be difficult for actors as they have to follow supplementary guidelines in order to capture on-screen and fulfill the readers' expectations. Outlander's actor Sophie Skelton surely met the expectations that were placed on Brianna Fraser from the novel. Check out some Brianna's mannerisms that were nailed by Sophie on the show -

Complex Expressions

In the fourth and fifth season of Outlander, Sophie had to prepare for the rape scene. She had to inbuild the character's reaction on the screen. Reportedly, the star took into account the cases of victims by watching interviews, court proceedings, and cases where victims face their aggressors, so she could express what the character was going through. Playing a character can require a lot of research and Sophie Skelton's results prove it right.

A Strong Woman

Brianna Fraser is described as very strong and ahead of her time kind of female. She is just like her mother Claire. Sophie's character in Outlander has a passion for engineering that is present in the books and is reflected in the show as well. Bree is not only a daughter and a wife but also a woman with strong opinions and beliefs that were important to the development of the story.

Like Father, Like Daughter

Brianna is Jamie's daughter. She is quite similar to her father. The Outlander's character possesses similar manners, gestures, a personality like James MacKenzie Fraser. She also depicts the way of his sleeping, smiles when she sleeps. Reportedly, for this reason, the actor had to not only study her character from books but also analyze Jamie's role.

Discovering herself

One of the main traits of Brianna Fraser was that she had a need and urge to discover herself. Sophie carried it along in the series as well. This process is encountered by Brianna during the commencement of her relationship with Roger. It was obvious that she loves him, but she goes through a lot to commit to a long-term relationship.

