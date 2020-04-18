'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Opens Up About 6 Years Of Bullying And Harassment

Outlander’s Sam Heughan is one of the household names in the television industry. He is quite interactive on social media and communicates with his fans and followers. Recently, the star took to Instagram and Twitter and posted a lengthy story detailing ‘six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative’. This turned out to be Sam Heughan’s biggest candid revelation following the Starz drama in 2014.

The Scottish star revealed that he has been falsely accused of manipulating his fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or extort them for money and disregarding coronavirus advice. Sam Heughan’s last comment was related to his decision to stay in Hawaii, where he went for a vacation before people started to self-quarantine. Talking about the same, he assured that he is safe, isolated and not a burden to the locals.

It was shocking when he addressed that his co-stars and close ones have been subject to ‘shaming, abuse, death threats, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative'. Sam Heughan also signalled that there was an active legal case against those who have been harassing his friends and family. Even after six years of painful experience, the Outlander star signed off with a kind message for his fans and urged them to stay safe.

Just a few hours after his emotional tweet, the hashtag #WeStandWithSam started to trend. Besides his co-stars and friends, multiple Outlander fan accounts lent their support to the actor. Have a look at their tweets.

Sam Heughan's fans shared support on social media

We do not condone nor participate in bullying of any kind. What’s happening to @SamHeughan is against every principle we hold dear, & we won’t allow it in our group.



That said, thank you to our followers who have always been wonderful; it’s noticed & appreciated. #WeStandWithSam pic.twitter.com/o0Vy2PFGE7 — Outlander Angels (@AngusAngels) April 17, 2020

Of course sending you love always xxx — Lauren Lyle (@LlaurenLyle) April 17, 2020

Having seen @SamHeughan at many fan gatherings, we send our unconditional support to him. Sam is a genuine, thoughtful and attentive man who has only shown kindness to his fans. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay strong, Sam!#WeStandWithSam — Outlander Events (@OutlanderEvents) April 17, 2020

As ever, I’m proud of you my friend. Sending you much love xx — Tim Downie (@TimDownie1) April 17, 2020

Also read: Why Did Gina Leave Brooklyn 99? Is Gina Coming Back On The Show?

Also read: Justin Bieber’s Best Selfies That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Also read: This Day That Year: Paris Hilton's Comment On 'Bharat' To Priya Prakash Varrier's Wink

Also read: What Is Don't Rush Challenge? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.