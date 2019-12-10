Ozzy Osbourne Offers $25K Reward For Randy Rhoads' Stolen Guitar

Ozzy Osbourne has offered a $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend Randy Rhoads' stolen guitar. He will be offering the money to anyone who can either return or provide information on the person who stole many of the heavy metal antiques, including Rhoads' very first guitar. The 71-year-old Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Osbourne took to social media to offer the reward for information of the stolen instruments from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California last month. Osbourne also shared photographs of the stolen instruments on his official Instagram account.

Osbourne wrote, “As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family. I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I’ve decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items.”

List of stolen items

Osbourne further also added that the items stolen are irreplaceable to the Rhoads family as after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a “pilgrimage to his fans” from all over the world. The 71-year-old in his post also said that a school is a place where the Rhoads family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. The stolen items include Randy Rhoads’ First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963, his Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, the 1970s, his Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company. Other items include Delores Rhoads’ First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet which was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression that subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long-lived music career. The stolen items also included 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments.

