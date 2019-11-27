Jimi Hendrix: A List Of The Best Songs By The Iconic Guitarist

James Marshall ''Jimi'' Hendrix was an American rock musician who is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He has also written various songs throughout his career, and is considered as "the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music". He began playing the guitar at a very young age and was inspired by rock and roll, and electric blues. Hendrix died at a very young age but has left a huge legacy behind him.

Best songs by Jimi Hendrix

1. Purple haze

Penned by Jimi Hendrix, the song was released as the second record single by the band The Jimi Hendrix Experience, in the year 1967. It introduced many fans of the rock genre to the experimental genre of that era — psychedelic rock. The song talks about the psychedelic experiences of the writer. In an interview, he had mentioned that there were over a thousand words in the song when it was in the developmental stage.

2. All Along the Watchtower

All Along the Watchtower is written by one of the most revered artists in American music, Bob Dylan. It is considered to be one of the best songs by Dylan. Just six months after the song was released, Jimi Hendrix’s version of the song was released, and it became one of the top 20 songs of the year 1968. The song has been used in several Hollywood movies.

3. Hey Joe

Hey Joe was one of the most popular rock songs that had become a rock standard, and it has been covered by many artists. Jimi Hendrix's version is still widely popular among fans. The song had faced several controversies and American singer Tim Rose claimed to have penned the song. Hendrix's guitar work on the song has widely been praised by the critics.

