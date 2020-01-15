P Diddy Net Worth And Where He Stands Among The World's Wealthiest Rappers

Sean John Combs is popularly known as P Diddy, an American singer, actor and rapper from New York City. He initially gained recognition for his work as a talent director at Uptown Records before he found his label in Bad Boy Entertainment. It is estimated that P Diddy has made $855 million so far and has currently signed to Epic Records.

How is P Diddy worth?

P Diddy started his work as a talent director at New York’s Uptown Records and in 1993, he got fired from there. He then started his own label Bad Boy Entertainment with his savings and along with The Notorious B.I.G. he soon began signing more popular artists to his labels such as Usher, Lil Kim, TLC, and Aretha Franklin.

He later began clothing label Sean John and Global brand groups purchased the stake for a reported $70 million in 2016. It is reported the rapper has a stake in the vodka brand Ciroc and makes a lot of money out of it. The rapper had given a statement in a media company that his vodka company is the second-largest ultra-premium brand in the country and they sell 2 million cases each year.

P Diddy was one tagged the highest-earning rapper in the world but since Jay-Z came into recognition, he fell in second place. Soon, he fell on the third place after Dr. Dre. came into action. Forbes in 2019, claimed that these three were the richest rappers in the world on the planet and even the wealthiest entertainers. According to Forbes, the rapper is worth about $850 million and is likely to become a billionaire in the future.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

