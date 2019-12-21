Sean Diddy Combs Feels "blessed" To Receive The Industry Icon Award At The Pre-Grammy Gala

Sean Diddy Combs is set to be honoured with the Industry Icons award during the pre-Grammys Party. This pre-Grammys party will be taking place on January 25, 2020, the evening prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Read on to know more details about the honour Sean Diddy Combs is receiving.

Sean Diddy Combs to be honoured at the pre-Grammys party

Sean Diddy Combs is considered to be one of the most iconic rappers in the music industry. He is known for his revolutionary and pioneering work in the music industry and somebody who has also delivered several chart-topping hits. Diddy has received several awards during his glorious music career and is now set to receive another honour.

Sean Diddy Combs will be honoured with the 2020 Grammy Salute to the 'Industry Icons Award' during the pre-Grammys party. Sean Diddy Combs will receive this honour during the Grammy Gala on January 25, 2020. The Grammy Gala will be held an evening prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Clive Davis, the co-host of the pre-Grammy Gala, gave a statement regarding Sean Diddy Combs receiving the 'Industry Icon Award' in 2020. Davis stated that It is personally gratifying for him that Sean Diddy Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition. Clive Davis further added in his statement that Diddy has made many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer over the years. His past innovations and creative contributions have majorly impacted the hip hop revolution since its inception. So Sean Diddy Combs receiving the 'Industry Icon Award' at the pre-Grammy Gala is all about coming to a full circle, said the Gala co-host.

Sean Diddy Combs also posted a picture on Instagram regarding receiving the Industry Icon Award. In his statement, Sean Diddy Combs revealed that Clive Davis and Artista Records gave him a chance when he was starting his company Bad Boy Records. Diddy said that Clive Davis was one of the first industry executives to who believed in him, and he is forever grateful to him. Sean Diddy Combs concluded his statement by stating that he considers it a blessing to receive the 'Industry Icon Award' at the pre-Grammy Gala this year.

