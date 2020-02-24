'Parasite' Actor Song Kang-Ho Hopes The Film Will Improve Japan-Korea Cultural Ties

Parasite is one of the most talked-about films of the year. The South Korean film is a black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-Ho. One of the cast members of the Oscar-winning movie talked about Japan and Korea’s relationship. Read to know more:

Parasite actor on Japan and South Korean’s relation

According to reports, Japan and South Korea are going through a rough patch since last year. This is said to be due to a diplomatic conflict over Japanese compensation for forced World War Two labourers which was exacerbated by a trade dispute.

Song Kang-Ho, who plays Kim Ki-taek, opened up about the relation between the two countries at a press conference. He said that he hopes that they can go back to the early 2000s, and have an interest in each other’s works. Japan and Korea are "close countries" and can relate to each other’s cultures. Song stated that looking at how Parasite has been received even in Japan, he hopes that they can have a mutual interest in each other’s cultures. However, the actor did not refer directly to the two countries' current relations.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho also talked about the same. The press conference was held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. The filmmaker said that he came to Tokyo because he wanted to express his appreciation for the interest that all the filmgoers have shown.

As per reports, Parasite became the first Korean film in around 15 years that surpassed 1 million moviegoers in Japan. Its win at the 92nd Academy Awards boosted its box-office run as it reportedly reached the number one spot at the Japanese box office last week. Parasite is now the highest-grossing South Korean film in Japan, as per reports.

Parasite created history at the Oscars 2020 as it became the first non-English film to win the Best Picture award. The film also won three other awards including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. Bong Joon-ho won all four categories for which he was nominated, setting the record for most wins in a single night.

