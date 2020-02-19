'Parasite' Likely To Cross $50 Million At US Box-office After Ruling Oscars 2020

South Korean film Parasite is expected to cross the $50 million mark in the U.S. This major feat comes after the film became the first Foreign Language Film to win the Oscar Best Film Award. Read on to know more details about Parasite achieving this major milestone.

Parasite collects $5 million in the U.S.

Parasite is currently one of the most talked-about movies in world cinema. The Bong Joon Ho directed film has already won several awards this year. But now, the film has achieved another major milestone. According to a media portal’s report, the South Korean film Parasite might soon cross the $50 million mark in the U.S. post its recent historic Oscar win.

According to the report, Parasite was expanded form 1,060 locations to 2,001 after the dark comedy-thriller won multiple Oscar awards this year. During the last weekend, the film grossed $6.8 million. The report further states that the Academy Award victory also affected its global collections.

According to the media portal’s report, Parasite has crossed the $200 million mark globally. These remarkable collections have taken place recently even though the film opened in key markets several months ago. Parasite earned $12.8 million in the past weekend globally and by Sunday it collected $161.1 million. Some trade analysts in the report are also suggesting that Parasite could soon cross the $60 million mark in the U.S.

Parasite, as mentioned earlier, became the first foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Apart from the Best Picture award, the Bong Joon Ho film also grabbed Oscar trophies for best director, best original screenplay, and best international picture. Parasite had also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

