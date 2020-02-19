'Parasite' And Its Director Bong Joon Ho's Google Search Interest Increases After Oscars

South Korean black comedy Parasite won 2020 Oscars last week. After taking the trophy, the movie has seen a sudden rise in searches on Google. The search giant Google revealed that on the day of the Oscars, the number of people searching for the term “Parasite” grew by a whopping 857 per cent and has continued since then. After the awards, the movie has become the most searched film worldwide.

Before Oscars too there was a great interest in the film Parasite. Main credit of that can be given to the unique tragic comedy-thriller story of two different families in the film. According to Google, the movie was third most searched Best Picture nominee on the search engine after 1917 and Jojo Rabbit. The curiosity and popularity of Parasite hit another level on the day of Oscars and after the announcement of the winners.

Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Korea, Google, Eunah Lee made a statement on Google's blog. She said that interest in Korean cinema has been growing steadily over the past decade, but the success of Parasite has sent people scrambling to find out more. She also said that related searches for ‘Korea' and ‘film' have increased by more than 47 per cent in the past month and reached their highest peak for 12 months in the week after the Oscars.

Interestingly not only the film Parasite but also the film’s director Bong Joon Ho are being searched more than usual on Google. Bong Joon Ho was awarded the Best Director at the 92nd Academy Awards. On the day of awards, the search rate of Bong Joon Ho increased by over 2000 per cent. Similar growth in searches was seen in the Korean language searches for Martin Scorsese. It is speculated that this change is seen after Bong Joon Ho quoted one of his lines in his speech, “The most personal is the most creative”.

