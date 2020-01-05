'Parasite' Named Best Picture By National Society Of Film Critics

Parasite, a Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joo-Ho earned the title of the best film of the year by National Society Of Film Critics. Along with the title of the best picture, the film also won the award of the best screenplay as the group announced the winners of its 54th annual voting in New York.

The American film critic organisation also honoured Antonio Banderas with the best actor award for Pain and Glory, best actress to Mary Kay Place for Diane and Best director to Greta Gerwig for Little Women. Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy film which revolves around the story of an unemployed youth Ki-taek and his family who all scheme to become members of a much wealthier family. The film star cast includes Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam.

Nominated in Golden Globes

Parasite is also nominated for three major categories in the Golden Globe awards 2020 including best foreign-language film, Best screenplay of a motion picture and Director of a motion picture. The film is also one of the critically and commercially most successful films of 2019 earning over $128.9 million worldwide.

In December 2019, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association named Parasite as the year’s best picture and its maker, Bong Joon Ho, best director. The critics’ group convened in Los Angeles and announced their awards on Twitter, a few days after their New York counterparts chose The Irishman as their best film of 2019. The LA critics selected Martin Scorsese’s mafia epic as their runner-up. Parasite actor Song Kang Ho, who plays the patriarch of a family of con artists who infiltrate a wealthy family’s home, was also awarded best supporting actor by the critics association.

