'The Tonight Show' Hosts 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho Marking His U.S. Talk Show Debut

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho made his U.S. talk show debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. During his appearance, the Parasite director talked about his movie and the reception it received.

Parasite is one of the most talked-about movies this year. The film has been nominated for the 'Best Foreign Language Film', 'Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture', and 'Best Director of a Motion Picture' categories. After the overwhelming reception that the film has received, the director of the film Bong Joon Ho made his U.S. talk show debut on The Tonight Show.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Bong Joon talked about the positive response his movie has been receiving and about the three Golden Globes nominations the film received. The Parasite director arrived with a translator during his appearance on The Tonight Show. However, the director refrained from spilling any more details about the film while describing it. He said that he would like to say as little as possible during his appearance on The Tonight Show as "the film is best when you go into it cold".

Due to his discretion regarding the film, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon reminded Bong Joon Ho that he was on a talk show. The director responded by stating that the plot of the film is a story about a family. Jimmy Fallon mentioned that the film received the Palme d’Or honour at the Cannes Film Festival and also received an eight-minute standing ovation. Jimmy then questioned the Parasite director on why he told the crowd ‘let’s go home’ after receiving the standing ovation.

Bong Joon Ho responded by stating that the standing ovation lasted very long but he and the actors were very hungry because they hadn't eaten dinner. He explained that they all were telling each other that they were hungry, so they ended up subtitling it in the video. Since the clapping continued, the director finally decided to go home. Check out the Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s appearance on The Tonight Show here:

