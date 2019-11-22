Parineeti Chopra Receives An Invitation To Attend ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Actor Parineeti Chopra received an official invitation on Friday from the Australian Cricket Board to attend the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The actor shared her excitement on her social media account as she wrote that Australia invited her to be a spectator of the spectacular on-field and off-field. The actor was seen wearing a black jacket, holding a board that said Let’s make history her story, #LedByWomen

Australia invites you to be a spectator of the spectacular - On the field and off it. #T20WorldCup in Australia #LedByWomen #seeaustralia pic.twitter.com/xZLMDzKQGA — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 22, 2019

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled in 2020 and it is said to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia between February 21 to March 8, 2020. The finals will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. The World Cup will be a standalone tournament, which will be held six months before the men’s tournament. However, Australia is the defending champions and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

On the professional front

On the work front, Parineeti is on a bust schedule as she is shooting for her upcoming film which is based on the life of the badminton player, Saina Nehwal. According to reports, the actor recently suffered an injury while shooting for the film. She has had four months of extensive Badminton training. Reportedly, to get it the right way, Parineeti flew to Hyderabad to meet Saina at her place and took notes of their appointment. The actor has also lent her voice for Disney’s upcoming animated adventure film Frozen 2. Apart from this, Parineeti recently wrapped up shooting for The Girl On The Train.

